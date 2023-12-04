How To Watch Killers Of The Flower Moon At Home

"Killers of the Flower Moon" has stirred the hearts of both critics and audiences since its October release. The true story chronicles the Reign of Terror, a period of time in the 1920s during which multiple newly oil-rich members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma were murdered by outsiders looking to claim the headrights to mineral and oil deposits on the reservation. Director Martin Scorsese focuses on Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a World War I vet who becomes the patsy of his uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro), who plots to kill the distant relatives and heirs to a fortune earmarked for Ernest's wife, Mollie (Lily Gladstone). While the murders initially seem intended to maximize Mollie's inheritance, in the end, Ernest doesn't know that Hale's greed knows no boundaries.

Good news is afoot for those who haven't had the time to head out to a theatre to watch "Killers of the Flower Moon" and want to see what the movie's building awards season buzz is all about from the comfort of their own home. "Killers of the Flower Moon" will be released to digital streaming platforms on December 5. Starting on that date, you'll be able to rent or own the film through major digital purchasing platforms, such as Prime Video and Vudu. But for those who'd rather save money by streaming the movie through a subscription service, there might be a longer wait in the offing.