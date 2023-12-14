Marvel Confirms Mistake With Prowler's MCU Debut In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel has admitted to making a mistake regarding a character's age when introducing Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Peter Parker calls upon Karen, the A.I. created by Tony Stark that powers Peter's costume's capabilities, to track down a criminal looking to purchase weapons from Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton). It leads to a hilarious encounter with Glover's Davis, with Spider-Man webbing his hand to his car and leaving him stuck to his vehicle until the web fluid disappears. Of course, in the comics, Davis is the uncle of Miles Morales, and he later becomes one of the young Spider-Man's main antagonists, the Prowler.

In "The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline" (by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon), a book that chronologically outlines the MCU from its earliest days to its present, "Loki's" A.I., Miss Minutes, admits an error was made when Davis was first identified. "Well, hello! Peter Parker asks the "'Karen' A.l. to run a facial recognition scan on the buyer he saw under the bridge during Liz's party," Miss Minutes recounts. "Karen identifies 'Aaron Davis, age '33' — but calls up a file that says his birth date is April 19th, 1984 — which would make him only 32. Mmm-hmm, with data entry, y'all can never tell which input was right!"