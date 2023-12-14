Marvel Confirms Mistake With Prowler's MCU Debut In Spider-Man: Homecoming
Marvel has admitted to making a mistake regarding a character's age when introducing Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Peter Parker calls upon Karen, the A.I. created by Tony Stark that powers Peter's costume's capabilities, to track down a criminal looking to purchase weapons from Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton). It leads to a hilarious encounter with Glover's Davis, with Spider-Man webbing his hand to his car and leaving him stuck to his vehicle until the web fluid disappears. Of course, in the comics, Davis is the uncle of Miles Morales, and he later becomes one of the young Spider-Man's main antagonists, the Prowler.
In "The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline" (by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon), a book that chronologically outlines the MCU from its earliest days to its present, "Loki's" A.I., Miss Minutes, admits an error was made when Davis was first identified. "Well, hello! Peter Parker asks the "'Karen' A.l. to run a facial recognition scan on the buyer he saw under the bridge during Liz's party," Miss Minutes recounts. "Karen identifies 'Aaron Davis, age '33' — but calls up a file that says his birth date is April 19th, 1984 — which would make him only 32. Mmm-hmm, with data entry, y'all can never tell which input was right!"
Will Aaron Davis appear in the MCU again?
While "Spider-Man: Homecoming" planted a potential seed for Donald Glover to appear as Aaron Davis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Miles Morales, if or when the actor may return to the role isn't known. However, Glover seems keen to make it happen, and he recently portrayed an incarnation of the Prowler in the animated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" film, where a live-action version of Davis can be seen among those captured by the Spider-Society, the protectors of the Multiverse. In the brief scene, Miles encounters the imprisoned Davis, who is wearing his full Prowler suit.
Glover's roles as Troy Barnes in "Community," Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and one of the titular characters in the upcoming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" television series for Amazon's Prime Video have established him as an A-List talent. As Childish Gambino, Glover has also seen major success in the music industry as a rapper and singer, so he's got a pretty busy schedule. However, considering Glover returned as Prowler for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," it seems like a solid chance that he would take on the role again for a Miles Morales Spider-Man-starring film, no matter what his character's true age may be.