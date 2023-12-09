Kelsey Grammer Thinks Frasier's Next Christmas Episode Could Take Place At Cheers

The Christmas episode is a staple of any sitcom, so it's only appropriate that 2023's "Frasier" ends Season 1 with a holiday special — "Reindeer Games." The episode's also special as it marks the return of Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) from the original series. And if Kelsey Grammer, who plays the titular Frasier Crane, has his way, there may be more familiar faces if future seasons of the revival also have Christmas episodes.

While speaking with Deadline, Grammer was asked about the possibility of characters from "Cheers" popping up on the reboot. The first iteration of "Frasier" takes place in Seattle, but the new version sees him move to Boston to repair his relationship with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Boston is also the setting for the classic sitcom, "Cheers," where Frasier made his first appearance before spinning off into his own show. "I was just spitballing a little while ago about how it might be kind of fun to do a Christmas show next year, the Christmas of 'Cheers' Past," Grammer explained. "Frasier could revisit scenes that he lived out before like when he had made a mistake. What could he do to fix it?"

Granted, Grammer also expressed concerns about not wanting to mess with "Cheers" too much, as it holds such an impressive legacy in the hierarchy of TV history. But it would be a treat for fans to see a "Cheers" reunion of some kind.