Kelsey Grammer Thinks Frasier's Next Christmas Episode Could Take Place At Cheers
The Christmas episode is a staple of any sitcom, so it's only appropriate that 2023's "Frasier" ends Season 1 with a holiday special — "Reindeer Games." The episode's also special as it marks the return of Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) from the original series. And if Kelsey Grammer, who plays the titular Frasier Crane, has his way, there may be more familiar faces if future seasons of the revival also have Christmas episodes.
While speaking with Deadline, Grammer was asked about the possibility of characters from "Cheers" popping up on the reboot. The first iteration of "Frasier" takes place in Seattle, but the new version sees him move to Boston to repair his relationship with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Boston is also the setting for the classic sitcom, "Cheers," where Frasier made his first appearance before spinning off into his own show. "I was just spitballing a little while ago about how it might be kind of fun to do a Christmas show next year, the Christmas of 'Cheers' Past," Grammer explained. "Frasier could revisit scenes that he lived out before like when he had made a mistake. What could he do to fix it?"
Granted, Grammer also expressed concerns about not wanting to mess with "Cheers" too much, as it holds such an impressive legacy in the hierarchy of TV history. But it would be a treat for fans to see a "Cheers" reunion of some kind.
Kelsey Grammer would love to work with Ted Danson again
Kelsey Grammer's idea for another "Frasier" Christmas episode is an intriguing one. Sadly, many "Cheers" actors have passed away, but with his idea, Frasier Crane could return to the bar where everybody knows your name through archival footage. He could comment on noteworthy "Cheers" moments, offering inside jokes that would be appreciated by anyone who's followed Frasier's sitcom journey for all these years.
Of course, there's one original "Cheers" actor Grammer would love to see come back, as he told Deadline, "I love Ted [Danson] and working with him, so I'd love to do something with him. We just haven't broken that idea yet." The idea likely hasn't been brought up because the "Frasier" revival has yet to be renewed for Season 2. Ideally, if it's done well, Paramount+ would want more adventures with the psychiatrist-turned-Harvard-professor.
Then again, the "Frasier" reboot has largely been about growing the character. He moves to Boston to get closer to his son after their relationship became strained due to Freddy dropping out of Harvard. It's hard to grow a character if he's constantly looking toward the past, but dedicating just one episode to Frasier's time on "Cheers" likely wouldn't take too much time away from his development.
Besides, there have been "Cheers" reunions before. Ted Danson reprised his character of Sam Malone for a "Frasier" Season 2 episode where he seeks his friend's advice regarding his new fiancée. Plus, a good deal of the "Cheers" cast came back for "Frasier" Season 9, Episode 21 — "Cheerful Goodbyes" — when the titular character goes back to Boston for a bit. Anything could happen, and people could be shouting "Norm!" in no time.