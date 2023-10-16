Who Plays Roz On Frasier & Will We See Her Again In Paramount's Reboot?

Paramount+'s continuation of "Frasier" is off to a roaring success. Bringing the titular psychiatrist (Kelsey Grammer) back to his Bostonian roots, it nonetheless keeps strong ties to his long sojourn in Seattle. His nephew, David (Anders Keith) is by his side, and now it seems that one of his Seattle compatriots — his longtime producer, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) — will be popping up in the revival series' Christmas episode.

As touted by Paramount+ on X (formerly known as Twitter) in April 2023, Gilpin has already filmed an episode with the crew. Slated to hit the streamer on December 7, its title, "Reindeer Games," hints at the show's festive nature — but doesn't reveal the plot. Surely, Frasier and Roz have a lot to catch up on; when viewers last saw the character in the original "Frasier" series finale, "Goodnight Seattle," Roz had been promoted to station manager of KACL. There's no word on whether Roz stayed in Seattle after Frasier moved to Chicago, then Boston. Presumably, her daughter Alice — last seen as a bright-eyed kid — has also reached adulthood just as David and Freddy Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott) have.

Regardless of what happened to Roz over the past few years, her life probably hasn't seen as many twists and turns as Gilpin's career has since the original version of "Frasier" concluded. And she won't be alone in rejoining Frasier in Boston, as at least one more key person from Frasier's past is expected to appear on the program as well in its nascent season.