The Polar Express Is NOT Appropriate For Kids, According To Reddit

There are countless classic Christmas movies that everyone flocks to at the end of every year. One of the more recent additions to this holiday entertainment catalog is "The Polar Express." Released just shy of two decades ago, the animated film brings a unique take to the Santa Claus saga with a heavy dose of Tom Hanks added in for good measure. Many see the movie as a fun, family-friendly, nostalgic experience. But a significant number of Reddit users have definitively decided that the movie is not appropriate for younger audiences — even if that's clearly the primary demographic it caters to.

A Reddit thread set up in the wake of the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday ferociously attacked the wholesome aura surrounding "The Polar Express." The thread, which was created by u/lawless_k, is bluntly titled "The Polar Express is awful," and it kicked off the anti-Christmas frivolities by stating, "My 2 year old loves trains, so I thought the polar express would be a great Christmas movie to watch. Boy was I wrong. It's terrifying."

From there, u/lawless_k went on a surgical tirade, attacking everything from the film's unsettling animation style to the fear tactics and manipulation used by adults on children throughout the film. The conductor was equated to an angry, abusive dad and accused of red-flag behavior. Even the process of boarding children on the train was compared to a lesson in kidnapping. The initial post ends with the line, "So icky. Don't show this movie to children. It makes that creepy behaviour seem acceptable," the user wrote.