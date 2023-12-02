Friends: These 6 Minor Characters Had The Most Depressing Endings

Our favorite set of New Yorkers might've had happy endings, but within the 236 episodes of "Friends," some supporting characters wandered in and out of that iconic apartment or its vicinity and didn't get a great send-off for themselves. Why not? After hanging around with a struggling actor, sandwich-obsessed paleontologist, or a kook constantly getting out her guitar, why couldn't they have a happy ending of their own? It turns out that if you weren't part of that fortified friendship group, chances are you would have a bad time, and unlike the show's theme song, no one would be there for them when the rain or whatever else befell them.

Instead, there are a handful of characters through the coffee-infused history of "Friends" that got terrible luck covered up by its classic canned laughter. From embarrassed brides to confused roommates, many in-and-out appearances ended with characters being given a short straw. Those were exits that didn't deserve the boot out of the show that they got, and perhaps, if the "Friends" could turn on that fountain again, these folks might've had a better chance of happiness.