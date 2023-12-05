Pixar's One Piece Movie Is Too Good To Be True

Despite what Netflix may want you to believe with its roguishly charming live-action adaptation, "One Piece" is a mature anime. It's goofy and flirty but also bloody and vicious, and a lot of people die, which also makes it not exactly the perfect fit for a Pixar remake. Yet that's exactly what one artist wanted to see: on his Instagram, digital artist Ben Mornin used an AI program called Midjourney to create a photoset that features some of the main characters from Eiichiro Oda's piratical epic in the traditional Pixar aesthetic. The results are both cute and just a little creepy.

Mornin's art includes Pixar-ified versions of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Koby. Since Luffy is already made out of rubber, the style change works, although his forced smile suggests that the young pirate captain is actively trying to hide a dead body. Zoro's grumpy demeanor translates into the new medium surprisingly well, and it's easy to imagine him making this exact face whenever Luffy opens his mouth to say something truly out of pocket. Nami suffers a bit because her hair and her earrings are melding together, but otherwise she's also rocking the redesign.

Usopp and Sanji lost a little something during the process. Both appear ... haunted. By the looks of them, Usopp's accidentally ingested some of the Joker's laughing gas and someone has shown Sanji exactly how he dies. On a positive note, Mornin's version of Koby is so perfectly Pixar that it's hard to believe the little guy isn't already starring in his own coming-of-age film.