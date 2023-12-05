The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Doesn't Feel Cool Enough To Play This X-Men Leader In The MCU
Given her status as an Emmy-nominated actress, it's safe to say Ayo Edebiri has made an impression as a performer. However, despite her impressive accolades, the young comedian believes she may not be the right fit for one specific role she seems to hold in high regard.
While speaking to ComicBook.com in mid-2023, Edebiri revealed she is interested in appearing in future films involving Marvel's "X-Men" characters, given the opportunity. She suggested that she has thought about sharing her take on Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm, who was famously portrayed by Halle Berry in four "X-Men" films, but she has some self-doubt at the same time. "As a big X Men kid, I feel like there's ... I don't know. I don't think I'm cool enough to play Storm," stated "The Bear" star.
Her expressed trepidation aside, Edebiri clarified that she thinks she does have the skill set to convincingly act as a Marvel hero. "If there's anybody in that arena I get, you know, some powers. I could do things that make sense with my hands," she said. "I'd throw down. Yeah, I'm down."
Ayo Edebiri brought another comic book character to life
While Ayo Edebiri may not feel confident enough to transform into everyone's favorite weather-controlling mutant in a Marvel Studios film, she did recently portray another major comic book character. The actor brought high school journalist April O'Neil to life through several sessions in the recording booth for the animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." In an interview with Collider, Edebiri shared that she admired how April was presented in the hit 2023 film, explaining that she particularly enjoyed the teenager's intense desire to write an impressive piece of journalism.
"I felt like she just had so much agency and she was her own person. And had her own goals. And with that, knowing that, uses that or feels that in tandem with the turtles," Edebiri said of the iconic TMNT reporter. "She has her own drive, she wants to crack a story, but she realizes throughout the journey of the movie, also how important friendship is with these little turtle freaks."