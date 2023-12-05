The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Doesn't Feel Cool Enough To Play This X-Men Leader In The MCU

Given her status as an Emmy-nominated actress, it's safe to say Ayo Edebiri has made an impression as a performer. However, despite her impressive accolades, the young comedian believes she may not be the right fit for one specific role she seems to hold in high regard.

While speaking to ComicBook.com in mid-2023, Edebiri revealed she is interested in appearing in future films involving Marvel's "X-Men" characters, given the opportunity. She suggested that she has thought about sharing her take on Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm, who was famously portrayed by Halle Berry in four "X-Men" films, but she has some self-doubt at the same time. "As a big X Men kid, I feel like there's ... I don't know. I don't think I'm cool enough to play Storm," stated "The Bear" star.

Her expressed trepidation aside, Edebiri clarified that she thinks she does have the skill set to convincingly act as a Marvel hero. "If there's anybody in that arena I get, you know, some powers. I could do things that make sense with my hands," she said. "I'd throw down. Yeah, I'm down."