Is The Viral 'Robo Wants An Oreo' Story True? Robocop Doesn't Have 'A Damn Clue'
With its themes of the consolidation of corporate power and the loss of personal identity, 1987's "RoboCop" remains one of the most prescient films of the modern era. However, it's also relevant these days for a much dumber reason — a behind-the-scenes story concerning Oreo cookies.
Bloody Disgusting's SCREAMBOX released a four-part documentary series, "RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop," that details the making of the iconic movie. A clip of "RoboCop" weapons master Randy E. Moore has blown up online due to an absurd story he tells about RoboCop actor Peter Weller. "I went upstairs and I was carrying about eight Oreos in a stack," says Moore. "I'd hand [Peter] his weapon and I'd say, 'Peter, safety's off.' And he wouldn't take the pistol. And he says, 'Robo wants an Oreo.' And I looked at him and I go, 'No. It's just you and I, Peter. Robo doesn't get an Oreo. If PETER wants an Oreo, Peter can have an Oreo.' And he clip-clops in the suit, over to the edge of the railing, and Peter starts bellowing, 'Robo wants an Oreo!' And the steel mill just echoes."
To cap off the story, Moore says he shoved all eight Oreos into his mouth just to mess with Weller. It's an amusing tale, but after the story's told, there's a clip of Weller saying, "I haven't got a damn clue about Randy Moore and his f***in' Oreos." So is the "RoboCop" Oreo story true? Its accuracy is up in the air, but it's so specific and weird there has to be something to it, right?
Fans are also conflicted on whether the RoboCop Oreo story is true
The "RoboCop" Oreo story seems too specific to be made up entirely. There's also a chance Peter Weller has simply forgotten about it after all these years. We may never know the full truth, but the viral anecdote blew up on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people are getting into arguments over what they think the reality is.
A poster on X uploaded the clip to the platform, which resulted in a number of comments from people with varying opinions. User @GeonnCannon immediately poked a hole in Randy E. Moore's tale: "I want to believe the story with all my heart, but who carries eight Oreos around while they're working? And then stuffing eight Oreos into his mouth at once?! I'm with Peter Weller on this, there were no eight Oreos. TWO maybe. Eight? Get out of here." Exaggeration may be a likely culprit, but still, it wouldn't explain Weller not remembering the Oreos at all. Others seem to think the story is more accurate than the actor lets on, like @PhoenixFlash4, who wrote, "I worked with an actor years ago who'd done a picture with Peter Weller. The stories he told me about working with Weller had a similar vibe."
Still, the story has served its purpose blowing up online, as @Hank_HeyNow admitted, "Lol you would not believe how fast I searched [and] bought this [series] after watching this clip. Less than 30 seconds, I s*** you not." True or not, this story is now one of the best things about "RoboCop."