Is The Viral 'Robo Wants An Oreo' Story True? Robocop Doesn't Have 'A Damn Clue'

With its themes of the consolidation of corporate power and the loss of personal identity, 1987's "RoboCop" remains one of the most prescient films of the modern era. However, it's also relevant these days for a much dumber reason — a behind-the-scenes story concerning Oreo cookies.

Bloody Disgusting's SCREAMBOX released a four-part documentary series, "RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop," that details the making of the iconic movie. A clip of "RoboCop" weapons master Randy E. Moore has blown up online due to an absurd story he tells about RoboCop actor Peter Weller. "I went upstairs and I was carrying about eight Oreos in a stack," says Moore. "I'd hand [Peter] his weapon and I'd say, 'Peter, safety's off.' And he wouldn't take the pistol. And he says, 'Robo wants an Oreo.' And I looked at him and I go, 'No. It's just you and I, Peter. Robo doesn't get an Oreo. If PETER wants an Oreo, Peter can have an Oreo.' And he clip-clops in the suit, over to the edge of the railing, and Peter starts bellowing, 'Robo wants an Oreo!' And the steel mill just echoes."

To cap off the story, Moore says he shoved all eight Oreos into his mouth just to mess with Weller. It's an amusing tale, but after the story's told, there's a clip of Weller saying, "I haven't got a damn clue about Randy Moore and his f***in' Oreos." So is the "RoboCop" Oreo story true? Its accuracy is up in the air, but it's so specific and weird there has to be something to it, right?