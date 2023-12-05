Yellowstone: Does Tate Dutton, John's Grandson, Die On The Show?

Tate comes out of the grisly wreck and even does his best to ensure his mother's survival, but that isn't the end of the trauma. When John visits Monica in the hospital, he learns that he lost a grandson after all. Monica is bloody and bruised in the hospital bed, and Tate tells John he had a brother, but only for an hour. Even more devastating, Monica and Kayce had named their unborn child John.

This is a full-circle moment for the patriarch of the Dutton dynasty. John had been working overtime to try and ingratiate Kayce and his family back into the fold. Monica never trusted him, but this was a clear move for her to be part of the family. Naming her son John demonstrated Monica was willing to bridge the gap between her and her father-in-law, and it also would mean another John could take up the family business one day.

The Duttons seem cursed with family deaths over the years, but this is one of the worst. Monica's grief is overwhelming, and she cuts her hair off to lay it with her son, whose life was brutally short. But as devastating as it is, John offers words of kindness to Monica that he never has before. He tells her that her son had the perfect life because all he knew was her love. This furthers the bond between Monica and the Duttons and could offer a way of moving on in the future.