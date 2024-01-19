Reacher: Is Willa Fitzgerald's Roscoe In Season 2?
Contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 2
Prior to the explosive return of "Reacher" in Season 2, walking tree and official best Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson expressed his immense enthusiasm for his supporting cast from the first season.
"It's rather tragic that there's a chance that I may not see some of them again," the star told Collider. "They set the bar so high that we'd be remiss not to see them show again. So, I hope we do." Now we know that he got his wish granted to a degree — Season 2 includes the return of Chief of Detectives Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) but not Reacher's old flame Officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald).
Brought up in an awkward conversation with Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), Roscoe appears in the second season of "Reacher" in name only. But even though Finlay's surprise appearance is pretty brief, it nonetheless bends the rules that the "Jack Reacher" book series usually sticks by and opens the door for the television adaptation to bend it even more in future seasons.
Could Roscoe return in Reacher Season 3?
While there's no confirmation of if a third season is even on the cards for Ritchson's juggernaut of a hero, it'd be nice if there's space for Reacher to reunite with Roscoe down the road. Wandering from town to town and facing a new danger with every stop limits the chance of other characters that previously sided with our hero to see him again, but Season 2 changes that. It'd be great if that trend continues in "Reacher" Season 3 and characters from the hero's past turn up again.
It doesn't have to be just Roscoe, either. Given all the favors Reacher has done for his friends by the end of Season 2, it wouldn't be wild to think he could call one in if he finds himself in a pickle. Could he get on the phone again with Neagley (Maria Sten) while interrupting a fresh bowl of cereal? Or might he find himself caught between Roscoe and Dixon — a situation no amount of tactical expertise can prepare him for? Whatever it is, we hope it comes around sooner rather than later, newly purchased bus pass permitting.