Reacher: Is Willa Fitzgerald's Roscoe In Season 2?

Contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 2

Prior to the explosive return of "Reacher" in Season 2, walking tree and official best Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson expressed his immense enthusiasm for his supporting cast from the first season.

"It's rather tragic that there's a chance that I may not see some of them again," the star told Collider. "They set the bar so high that we'd be remiss not to see them show again. So, I hope we do." Now we know that he got his wish granted to a degree — Season 2 includes the return of Chief of Detectives Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) but not Reacher's old flame Officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald).

Brought up in an awkward conversation with Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), Roscoe appears in the second season of "Reacher" in name only. But even though Finlay's surprise appearance is pretty brief, it nonetheless bends the rules that the "Jack Reacher" book series usually sticks by and opens the door for the television adaptation to bend it even more in future seasons.