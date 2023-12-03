Die Hard: Why Frank Sinatra Was Offered John McClane Before Bruce Willis

People have long debated whether or not "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie, but there's no arguing how impactful this 1988 film was on the action movie genre. The movie that inspired films like "Under Siege" and "Speed" also transformed Bruce Willis from a television actor into a movie star, and made Alan Rickman a household name. Without question, the success of "Die Hard" is largely due to its cast — which, in another universe, could have included Frank Sinatra.

"Die Hard" is based on Roderick Thorp's 1978 novel, "Nothing Lasts Forever," which is a sequel to his 1966 book "The Detective." Frank Sinatra starred in the film adaptation of "The Detective," which was released in 1968, and when producers were casting "Die Hard" two decades later, they were contractually obligated to offer Sinatra the role of John McClane even though at the time, Sinatra was 73 years old.

Sinatra, whose character in "The Detective" is named Joe Leland, wisely turned down the part, which was probably best for his physical health, even if it did deny audiences the opportunity to see The Sultan of Swoon try to take down Hans Gruber (Rickman) by crooning "Fly Me to the Moon." Once Sinatra passed on the role, producers were left to find the best actor to play the part of the New York City police lieutenant with a failing marriage and distrust of authority. But as it turns out, casting the right person to portray John McClane was more of a struggle than production anticipated.