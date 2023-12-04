Gossip Girl Left Harvey Weinstein Furious - Here's Why

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence that spans multiple decades for a variety of horrific crimes, apparently once went after the creators of a popular teen primetime soap.

In an interview in Rolling Stone with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage meant to promote Alan Sepinwall's upcoming book "Welcome to the O.C.," the two talked about their time on "Gossip Girl," which they created afterward. Schwartz and Savage shared how Weinstein was irate because of one specific character – Willa Weinstein, who appears in a handful of episodes in Season 3 and is clearly supposed to be a relative of the producer.

"Stephanie got a very angry call from Harvey Weinstein. He's in jail now. You can talk about it. He can't hurt you," Schwartz revealed to interviewer Marlow Stern, comforting an apparently stressed-looking Savage.

Savage then clarified a few things. "This was the jumping-off point for Harvey Weinstein to call me because he had a bone to pick with the show," she said. "We never even said the character was his daughter, but she did have his last name."