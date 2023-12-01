Zack Snyder Addresses His Justice League 'Crisis' & Toxic Fans In New Comments
Zack Snyder's once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to salvage his "Justice League" movie was largely thanks to his loyal fans. However, even if his followers helped motivate him in the aftermath of the professional and personal difficulties he was experiencing, Snyder still condemns those who took things too far.
In a Wired interview about his upcoming film "Rebel Moon," Snyder was asked how he felt about his vision for the DC Extended Universe never fully coming to fruition. He said he cared less about the potential of his shared superhero universe than his negative experience on "Justice League." "My 'Justice League' experience was the hardest in what was happening with me personally and what was happening professionally," he stated. "There was a real crisis. Like, I was trying to make something as best I can. I was called upon for a skill set, but in the end there was all that second-guessing." The director was referring to Warner Bros.' increased demands to make the film more light-hearted and the untimely death of his daughter Autumn that occurred during the movie's postproduction process.
Passionate viewers, displeased with the heavily altered 2017 theatrical cut helmed by Joss Whedon, birthed the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign in hopes of seeing Snyder's vision fully realized. While delighted by the support, Snyder also criticized the behavior of his oftentimes overzealous fanbase. "Look, there's tons of toxic fans, and I don't condone that behavior," he continued. "But for every toxic fan, there were legitimate and ridiculous and really, incredibly dark attacks on me, my family. I'm not justifying any bad behavior, but also, I'm in this conversation with this fandom, where I have tried to make the work as best I can."
The Snyderverse might live on in the comic pages
The release of 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was a defining moment for the filmmaker's fanbase. The vitriolic comments from a handful of Snyder's followers across social media painted a problematic image for his devotees that hangs over their heads to this day. Some fans still weren't satisfied and demanded that Warner Brothers fully give Snyder back the keys to the DC Extended Universe.
Even the Snyderverse's biggest fans admit that it'd take a miracle to see it make a comeback. Not only is DC gearing up for a whole new slate of projects under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the last few remnants of Snyder's DCEU such as "Black Adam" and "The Flash" have performed below expectations at the box office. However, that doesn't mean there's no hope of seeing these stories come to fruition. Speaking on The Nerd Queens podcast, Snyder expressed that he once showed interest in bringing his versions of Superman, Batman, and others to comic book form. "I would really enjoy that if it was a possibility," he said. "There was a time we were gonna do that, and then there was a sort of change of desire, I guess."
Even if Snyder hasn't entered serious discussions with DC Comics, his excitement about doing a similar graphic novel spin-off of "Rebel Moon," as he also expressed, could point to him bringing this idea back. "We're gonna do a bunch of other things that are just insane, it's all in the works," he continued. "I'm not not busy. These DC characters are dear to me, so, who knows?" While fans should keep their expectations realistic, it's good to know that Snyder still has a passion for his superhero realm.