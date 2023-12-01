Zack Snyder Addresses His Justice League 'Crisis' & Toxic Fans In New Comments

Zack Snyder's once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to salvage his "Justice League" movie was largely thanks to his loyal fans. However, even if his followers helped motivate him in the aftermath of the professional and personal difficulties he was experiencing, Snyder still condemns those who took things too far.

In a Wired interview about his upcoming film "Rebel Moon," Snyder was asked how he felt about his vision for the DC Extended Universe never fully coming to fruition. He said he cared less about the potential of his shared superhero universe than his negative experience on "Justice League." "My 'Justice League' experience was the hardest in what was happening with me personally and what was happening professionally," he stated. "There was a real crisis. Like, I was trying to make something as best I can. I was called upon for a skill set, but in the end there was all that second-guessing." The director was referring to Warner Bros.' increased demands to make the film more light-hearted and the untimely death of his daughter Autumn that occurred during the movie's postproduction process.

Passionate viewers, displeased with the heavily altered 2017 theatrical cut helmed by Joss Whedon, birthed the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign in hopes of seeing Snyder's vision fully realized. While delighted by the support, Snyder also criticized the behavior of his oftentimes overzealous fanbase. "Look, there's tons of toxic fans, and I don't condone that behavior," he continued. "But for every toxic fan, there were legitimate and ridiculous and really, incredibly dark attacks on me, my family. I'm not justifying any bad behavior, but also, I'm in this conversation with this fandom, where I have tried to make the work as best I can."