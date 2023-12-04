Bob Iger Knows Disney Makes Too Many Sequels But Won't Apologize - Here's Why

Disney CEO Bob Iger knows that the company is making too many sequels. He's also aware of the dwindling box office returns attached to each consecutive project, but he isn't concerned. Not officially, at least.

During a Q&A for the Dealbook Conference with The New York Times, as reported by Deadline, Iger said, "I think I don't want to apologize for making sequels. Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they've been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn't mean we're not going to continue to make them."

Despite this, Iger admitted that some of the franchises beneath Disney's umbrella need some work. He cited the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Indiana Jones" as two properties that require some creative polish before moving forward. Iger followed these comments with a defense of Disney, stating, "I'm not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved... We got to the point where if a film didn't do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That's an unbelievably high standard."

Iger's comments were made shortly after Disney released "Wish," which bombed at the box office. Although he has yet to comment on the company's new story stumbling, Iger did suggest that "The Marvels" only underperformed because of a lack of executive oversight.