Films Turning 20 In 2024

Getting older opens a bag of mixed emotions: There can be excitement about it when you're young, and adding a year of wisdom is never a bad thing. At the same time, it can be distressing to look back and realize how long it's been, and nowhere is that more noticeable than when we fondly remember our favorite movies. We've seen them countless times, and we can often recall the first watch and how it made us feel like it was yesterday. But the passage of time is a funny thing, and movies we saw when we were young can make us feel ancient when we discover they're two decades old.

In 2024, we'll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of a number of iconic films. While some of them have been rebooted so many times that the original feels like it was from the 1950s, others still feel like they were in theaters not too long ago. And it's even more eye-opening to realize that there's an entire generation of adults who weren't even born when they were made. So get ready for a shock to your system, because we've collected a list of movies that turn 20 in 2024.