Yellowstone: Jimmy's Injury Has A Glaring Error You Won't Be Able To Unsee

Minor errors are not uncommon in TV shows, even in major productions like "Yellowstone." More often than not these small mistakes go undetected, but once you notice them, they become hard to unsee. One such continuity error exists between Season 3 and Season 4 of the hit drama series, as one IMDb user has pointed out. "In the end of season 3 Jimmy takes his wrist guard off and throws it on the ground before he gets on the bucking horse," a comment left under the show's "goofs" section states. "Then when he is found on the ground in the season 4 opener, he is laying there and has the wrist guard on his wrist again."

If you go back and watch the moments in question, Jimmy (Jefferson White) does indeed take his wrist guard off in his final Season 3 scene. The horse bucks him off, and he lies motionless on the ground with his fate being left up in the air until the Season 4 premiere, in which the guard has miraculously reappeared. Of course, most people didn't notice this, given all the chaos that transpired after Jimmy's accident: "Yellowstone" Season 3 ends with a massive coordinated attack on the Dutton family, so pretty much everyone's fate is left wide open as the credits roll. Season 4 opens with the aftermath, and most of the attention is on the Duttons. But there is a moment where Mia (Eden Brolin) finds Jimmy on the ground, and his wrist guard is clearly visible.