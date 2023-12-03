Hollywood Director Gambled Netflix's $55 Million TV Series Investment On Crypto

Given Netflix's reputation for canceling shows after just a season or two, you might suspect that the streamer is pretty tight with the purse strings. But then you look at the case of Carl Rinsch, director of 2013's "47 Ronin," and that theory starts to sound a lot less convincing.

If you don't recognize Rinsch's name, that's probably because the aforementioned Keanu Reeves action flick is his only feature film credit to date as director. Despite that — and despite the fact that "47 Ronin" garnered terrible reviews and bombed at the box office — Rinsch received significant studio attention when shopping a new sci-fi streaming series in 2018. Now, an extensive story published by The New York Times details how a pricey deal with Netflix turned into a mess of a production with zero episodes completed.

Per the Times report, Netflix spent more than $55 million on the unfinished series "Conquest," which would have followed artificial humans in a near-future setting. The plan was atypical: a 13-episode season totaling just 120 minutes, resulting in short installments with big visual flair. The project ended up being an incomplete but egregiously expensive disaster. The Times report details how Rinsch used much of the money allocated by Netflix for personal pursuits, including risky stock market speculations, cryptocurrency transactions, and the purchase of a "fleet of Rolls-Royces." It also describes erratic behavior from the director, ranging from untenable onset conditions and angry outbursts to claims that he could "predict lightning strikes and volcanic eruptions." As of now, Rinsch is currently in arbitration with Netflix, claiming that he is due further payments under their contract. The streamer contends that such payments were dependent on production goals that were never met.