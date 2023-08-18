Si Spurrier On Nightcrawler Becoming Marvel's Newest Spider-Man - Exclusive Interview

How does the new story have a shifting perspective?

It's an age-old but underused method, the narrative framework of an unreliable narrator who is not necessarily unreliable because they're lying, but because they can't trust their own truth. There's something quite compelling about that. It's worth saying with both "Uncanny" and the "Origin" story: They're configured in such a way that you don't have to know the big picture around them to drop in and to enjoy them. If you've read all the stuff I've done with Nightcrawler up to now, this will feel like a logical continuation. You're going to see a lot of cool Easter eggs and things that feel like threads that are continuing to be spooled out. If you haven't, that's okay; it's easy enough to jump in. So it is with "Origins" — you come in knowing that Nightcrawler has found Mystique, spoilers, and there's a whole bunch of stuff that we know about from the "Hellfire Gala," which all gets covered quite neatly at the beginning of this story.

That's all you need before we set off on this — "adventure's" the wrong word, because it's much more interior than that. It's a whole phase of soul-searching and revisiting memories, interrogating them, wondering why they are the shapes they are, all while we're still in Manhattan with Nightcrawler in his Spidey outfit and Mystique and it blossoms outwards. It's one of the hardest things I've ever written, simply because it's tempting to talk about it like an onion with lots of layers, but onions are not something that comes to mind. It's more like a rose. You peel a petal, and there's another petal below it. It's like that. It's this extremely poisonous rose, and there's something extremely beautiful in the middle of it if we can peel it down far enough without getting angry, without losing our way. That's the nature of the story, that it's a slow reveal for both characters of things that neither of them knew with a lot of shocks and surprises along the way.

What makes Nightcrawler and Mystique's relationship so interesting to you?

Because they're so different. Again, it's an almost mythical archetype, the child who has been cast out by a parent [and] becomes righteous. It's like I said at the beginning, for all that he's been through and for all that he doesn't look like anybody else, he is the most human of humans. This is a side note, but one of the things he likes to talk about is that within the world, there's a lot of prejudice between homo sapiens and homo superior, but "homo" is the genus. That's the bit that means "human," not the rest. That's just a species. They're both humans. They're all humans. To say that one side is human and one side isn't misses the point entirely, and he's the most human of them all.

Whereas Mystique, she's fascinating and wonderful and would be an utterly unlikable character if it weren't for the fact that everything she does is purely and pragmatically focused on love. That redeems so much — this idea that she and her wife have this centuries-old romance that is so overwhelming that it threatens to destroy not only everybody around them but also each other. They keep coming together and smashing together and then going away and coming back. It's this elaborate decades dance, which is such a wonderful thing to think about. Everything they do is focused on each other, so we can, if not quite forgive a lot of what Mystique does and has done, we can at least understand it in that context. That buys her a lot of points in my view.