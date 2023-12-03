Yellowstone Confirms Whether Jefferson White's Jimmy Is Dead

Throughout much of his character arc on "Yellowstone," ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) is a tragic figure. While he frequently demonstrates himself to be kind and good-hearted, he ends up in trouble on a semi-regular basis, echoing his difficult upbringing.

Jimmy begins to approach what could be considered his rock bottom when, in Season 3, Episode 3, he suffers a serious injury in a rodeo accident. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) offers to pay his hospital bill, but only if he promises to retire from rodeo competition. However, his new girlfriend Mia (Eden Brolin) isn't happy with this ultimatum, inspiring Jimmy to break his word and practice for a rodeo return. During one of these practice sessions, he suffers an arguably even more serious injury, putting his life in jeopardy, as seen in the Season 3 finale.

"Yellowstone" confirms Jimmy's survival in the premiere episode of Season 4 when John awakens from a coma in a hospital and encounters Jimmy undergoing physical therapy on his way out. That said, while he may be intact, his decision to return to rodeo riding in spite of his promise to John has major repercussions for his character moving forward.