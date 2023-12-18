The Real Reason Danny Huston Left Yellowstone

At the end of "Yellowstone" Season 1, things were not looking good for Dan Jenkins. Danny Huston played the villainous land developer who was the primary antagonist for the Duttons. When Kayce (Luke Grimes) wasn't committing murders on tribal land, or Jamie (Wes Bentley) wasn't messing everything up for the family, Dan was the central conflict. He chafed against John (Kevin Costner) as he tried building a development up against their land, and it was only a matter of time before he got what was coming to him. In the finale, he finds himself in dire straits with a noose literally around his neck as Kayce tells him to back down.

"The noose is not only tightening around his neck, it's also tightening around the story, and things are becoming tighter, like the skin of a drum," Huston acknowledged to TV Insider. "And many things are starting to happen and some sinister ingredients are being introduced and that requires sometimes an alliance between enemies. But nothing is quite that simple in a Taylor Sheridan screenplay." And in a Sheridan script, there are several plot twists. Dan doesn't die after the hanging, but goes on to fight another day in Season 2. Sill, he was not long for this world. There was always a ticking clock on the character to make room for more insidious villains. Huston wasn't written off the show for any internal drama, but because that was where the story was heading.