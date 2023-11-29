The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Reveals First Look At Dream & Desire As Filming Resumes

While the SAG-AFTRA strike suspended filming for numerous projects for months, things are starting to ramp up again. That includes production on "The Sandman" Season 2, which Tudum by Netflix celebrated by sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). But there's more to commemorate than an update on an exciting series.

November 29 marks 35 years since the first issue of "The Sandman" comic book was released. Neil Gaiman reflected on the journey of making the comics and now working on the television series making waves on the streaming platform. He ruminated, "This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of 'The Sandman' for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable."

However, Gaiman's reflection was more than simply looking toward the past; he also teased what fans can expect going into the future, "A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming." It took a while for fans to see "The Sandman" on their screens, so surely, they won't mind waiting a little longer as the team films the new season to get things just right.