The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Reveals First Look At Dream & Desire As Filming Resumes
While the SAG-AFTRA strike suspended filming for numerous projects for months, things are starting to ramp up again. That includes production on "The Sandman" Season 2, which Tudum by Netflix celebrated by sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). But there's more to commemorate than an update on an exciting series.
November 29 marks 35 years since the first issue of "The Sandman" comic book was released. Neil Gaiman reflected on the journey of making the comics and now working on the television series making waves on the streaming platform. He ruminated, "This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of 'The Sandman' for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable."
However, Gaiman's reflection was more than simply looking toward the past; he also teased what fans can expect going into the future, "A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming." It took a while for fans to see "The Sandman" on their screens, so surely, they won't mind waiting a little longer as the team films the new season to get things just right.
Dream and Desire aren't finished with each other just yet
Netflix's "The Sandman" offers a fairly faithful adaptation from the comics, with episodes drawing their storylines directly from one or two comic stories. When Season 1 ended (not including the two-part Episode 11 that came out after the fact), Dream confronted Desire. Throughout Season 1, Desire constantly makes trouble for their brother. Episode 10 — "Lost Hearts" — depicts Dream learning that Desire had impregnated Unity (Sandra James-Young) in order to pass the Vortex to a descendant that Dream would eventually have to kill. After learning of the betrayal, Dream tells his sibling not to plot against him any further. Of course, this ends with Desire offering this ominous statement, "Next time, I'll draw blood."
It certainly seems like Desire will remain a thorn in Dream's side, which is going to be a problem because he also made a powerful enemy in Season 1 with Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie). Episode 10 also ends with Lucifer remarking on vengeance sought toward Dream, so it seems like he'll have his work cut out for him in Season 2.
Seeing how "The Sandman" Season 1 adapts up to "The Sandman" #18 in the comics, it's a safe bet Season 2 will delve into the "Season of Mists" storyline that encapsulates issues #21 through #28. This includes an Endless family confrontation where Desire taunts Dream regarding how he treated a former lover, which results in him needing to travel to Hell to attempt to free said lover. Given where Dream was left off concerning Desire and Lucifer, it's a safe bet this storyline will be adapted for the new season, although nothing's set in stone yet.