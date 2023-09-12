Tom Hardy's Venom Just Got A Hilarious (And Kind Of Gruesome) New Honor

There are numerous accolades a performer can receive. From industry awards to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, society loves celebrating those who bring them so much joy. But there's another honor celebrities can receive that isn't talked about as often — getting a new species named after them.

Scientists often discover new animal and plant species, and those who like having a little fun may name them after a famous person or character, especially if there's some kind of loose connection to make. That's now the case with Tom Hardy, Eddie Brock in the "Venom" movies, who now has a spider named after him, appropriately enough. Published in the Evolutionary Systematics journal, the new spider dons the scientific designation Venomius tomhardyi. The discovery comes courtesy of MSc Giullia Rossi, Dr. Pedro Castanheira, and Dr. Volker Frameanu from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia. They partnered with Dr. Renner Baptista from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Looking at pictures of the spider, it's easy to see where the inspiration came from. The arachnid bears markings on its abdomen that resemble Venom's face, and while it has a cool name, it's just one more reminder that Australia has some truly terrifying animals.