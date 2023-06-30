James Mangold's Canceled Boba Fett Project Was A 'Borderline Rated-R Spaghetti Western'

Before Disney and Lucasfilm shifted their focus to the Disney+ streaming service, fans were getting a steady stream of "Star Wars" movies. Sequel trilogy entries and spin-off titles under the "A Star Wars Story" banner were popping up at the cinema on a consistent basis, making the storytelling potential of the franchise feel limitless. Thus, as part of this big screen initiative, tentative plans were in place for director James Mangold to direct a Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) film — a project he has shared would've likely carried an R-rating and resembled a spaghetti western.

"The world would never be able to embrace Baby Yoda if I had made that," Mangold said with a laugh during an appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast. He notes that the story would've remained pretty grounded on a single planet and wouldn't have been for the faint of heart. Sadly, Mangold recalls that after the disastrous release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and Disney's shift in focus to streaming, the production fell by the wayside. With that, all of his nights working on the script while listening to the great Ennio Morricone were for nothing.

Thankfully, things turned out alright for both Fett and Mangold. The iconic bounty hunter returned on "The Mandalorian" and for his own series, "The Book of Boba Fett," and Mangold is up to helm a different "Star Wars" endeavor.