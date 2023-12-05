Thanksgiving: One Killer Theory May Explain The Film's Most Baffling Mystery

Director Eli Roth's film "Thanksgiving" offers up plenty of chills and gore. After a deadly Black Friday sale based on a real-life tragedy, a killer donning a pilgrim outfit of John Carver starts taking out citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts, presenting a whodunnit mystery where audiences have several suspects of who the killer could be. In the end, the killer turns out to be Sheriff Eric Newlon (Patrick Dempsey), the otherwise seemingly virtuous law enforcement officer who sought vengeance after his secret lover, Amanda (Gina Gershon), was killed at said Black Friday event.

It's a serviceable twist, but many fans couldn't help but feel short-changed. This has led to the formation of a "Thanksgiving" fan theory that speculates there were actually two killers the whole time, in the same vein as "Scream." On a Reddit discussion thread, many people brought up the idea of there being two killers and even presented evidence in the movie to suggest that was the case. For instance, u/goodlucktothenextone pointed out, "I thought there were 2 killers when Carver was showing them a video of Gabby tied up at the table and had Yulia by the throat. I swear I saw the video move around."

Some even believe the idea of two killers could be explored in a possible sequel, like u/Karkenna, who wrote, "I'm definitely on the side of there's more than one killer and they are saving it for the sequel. Because why did Newlon fire his gun multiple times (at nothing, I guess?) and let Bobby live to help Jessica get away?" It doesn't quite add up that Newlon could carry out his police duties and the killings, so a sequel may be necessary to clear all this up.