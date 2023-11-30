Why Hollywood Stopped Casting Gibby From iCarly

Noah Munck's acting career began the very same year that he landed his role on "iCarly." In 2007, Munck, who was just 11 years old at the time, made guest appearances on The CW series "All of Us" and the Comedy Central show "American Body Shop." That same year he made his first appearance as Gibby on "iCarly," and that show quickly began to dominate his schedule.

From 2007 to 2012, Munck starred in 57 episodes of "iCarly" over the course of six seasons, and with that much work on his plate, he barely had any time to take on non-Nickelodeon projects. He made a few appearances in other shows and movies like "Four Christmases" and "Bad Teacher," but Munck's fans primarily associated him with Nickelodeon. Aside from "iCarly," he also appeared in Nickelodeon projects such as "Victorious" and the TV movie "Nicky Deuce."

That association set Munck up for a difficult transition when "iCarly" ended. Plenty of other child stars have been associated with specific networks and shows, and not everyone manages to make a clean break to start a new chapter in their career. Munck is one of those who just never fully managed to separate himself from the roles he played on Nickelodeon.