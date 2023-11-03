Frasier: 5 Saddest Moments Guaranteed To Break Your Heart

Martin Crane is famously cut from a different cloth than his sons; he and Frasier often struggle mightily to understand each other. During "Frasier" Season 1, Martin is particularly acerbic and clashes with Frasier over virtually everything, bewildering the younger Crane until it gradually transpires that Martin doesn't just have a hard time expressing his emotions to his snobby offspring. He's also trying to stay on top of the pain of losing his wife, career, and mobility.

It's only fitting that one of the first times Martin's shell truly cracks open revolves around the most frequent source of tension between him and Frasier: Martin's hideous yet beloved chair. Frasier doesn't hide his contempt for the colorful recliner, and on the Season 1 episode "Give Him the Chair!" he finally tries to get rid of it and buy his father a new, more stylish one. Predictably, this doesn't go well, and Frasier has to relocate the original.

The most heartbreaking moment of the episode comes when Martin explains why the piece of furniture is so important to him — it's the centerpiece of all the memories he wants to hang on to. "I want the chair I was sitting in the night you called me to tell me I had a grandson," he tells Frasier. "I want the chair I was in all those nights when your mother used to wake me up with a kiss after I'd fallen asleep in front of the television. You know, I still fall asleep in it. And every once in a while, when I wake up, I still expect your mother to be there, ready to lead me off to bed ... Oh, never mind. It's only a chair." Cue onions.