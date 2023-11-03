Frasier: 5 Saddest Moments Guaranteed To Break Your Heart
Over the course of its 11 seasons, "Frasier" digs deeper than a popular sitcom should have any right to, especially when you compare it to other funniest sitcoms in history. Where "Seinfeld" famously makes its mission to be a show about nothing and "Friends" keeps things fairly traditional, "Frasier" infuses all its characters with lots of heart and then puts them through an emotional wringer that's all the more pronounced because so few of them are cookie-cutter. Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) are hopeless elitists with issues to spare. Martin's (John Mahoney) unfortunate injury and deep-set problems mean he's far from your average grumpy sitcom dad despite superficially fitting the bill. The practically-minded Roz (Peri Gilpin) and the eccentric Daphne (Jane Leeves) aren't one-note characters; their lives receive plenty of attention throughout the series.
Because of the fast-paced show's tendency to explore this eclectic ensemble in various ways, "Frasier" can jump from slapstick to full-on tragedy at a moment's notice. As such, the series has produced many tear-jerking scenes that cut far deeper than you'd expect from a comedy show. Let's take a look at some of the saddest, most heart-breaking "Frasier" moments.
A therepy session exposes Frasier's biggest problem
"Frasier" Season 8, Episode 9 – "Frasier's Edge" – doesn't pull its punches regarding the main character. On the surface, everything is fine. Frasier wins an esteemed radio award and receives a congratulatory message from his old mentor, William Tewksbury (René Auberjonois). However, events unfold in a way that sends the protagonist headfirst into the throes of a mid-life crisis. Over the course of the episode, he finally realizes one of the most central tragic undertones of the show, obvious to the viewer but hitherto largely ignored by Frasier himself: He might be an excellent psychiatrist and radio host, but his personal life is largely adrift.
The episode culminates in a gut-wrenching improvised therapy session where Tewksbury treats Frasier as if he were a caller on his radio show. As the older psychiatrist expertly dismantles his go-to tricks and defense mechanisms, Frasier realizes how much he has been hiding his feelings of emptiness behind his professional acumen. The scene ends when a visibly devastated Frasier, after a long moment of silence, utters the words he never would have wanted to say — especially since he's speaking about himself: "I'm sorry, caller. I can't help you."
In the long run, this turns out to be a positive moment of revelation that causes Frasier to focus on personal growth — an introspective development visible in wham episodes like the two-part Season 9 opener, "Don Juan in Hell." However, the scene itself plays out as an unflinching examination of the character's lack of purpose in life, and Kelsey Grammer's intense performance leaves no heart unwrenched.
Niles finds out Maris is unfaithful
Niles Crane is simultaneously the most reserved "Frasier" character and the one who wears his heart most obviously on his sleeve. Combine this with David Hyde Pierce's knack for juggling wacky comedy and intense drama — or dealing in both at the same time, should the script so require — and it's no surprise that Niles lives through some of the saddest moments in "Frasier."
Much of Niles' arc on the show revolves around his feelings for Daphne and his marital troubles with the eternally unseen Maris. Despite the story often dipping its toes in the love triangle pool, it's clear that Niles loves Maris and wants to make things work. On the Season 2 episode "An Affair to Forget," he even challenges a hulking fencing instructor (Brian Cousins) to a duel because of a suspicion that the man and Maris might be having an affair.
Season 5, Episode 13 — "The Maris Counselor" — follows through with a similar plotline after Niles finds out that Maris is indeed having an affair ... with their marriage counselor (Bob Dishy), no less. What follows is a masterclass example of a character slowly breaking down. Yes, the episode is still a comedy. Yes, in the long run, the break-up is a cathartic experience that strengthens the ties between the Crane men and allows Niles and Daphne's relationship to flourish. However, without knowing what's to come, "The Maris Counselor" is a picture of a tired, stressed-out man whose life has just fallen irrevocably apart. When Niles bursts into tears at the height of his anguish, there's a good chance the viewers might have difficulty holding back their own.
Martin explains why his chair is so important
Martin Crane is famously cut from a different cloth than his sons; he and Frasier often struggle mightily to understand each other. During "Frasier" Season 1, Martin is particularly acerbic and clashes with Frasier over virtually everything, bewildering the younger Crane until it gradually transpires that Martin doesn't just have a hard time expressing his emotions to his snobby offspring. He's also trying to stay on top of the pain of losing his wife, career, and mobility.
It's only fitting that one of the first times Martin's shell truly cracks open revolves around the most frequent source of tension between him and Frasier: Martin's hideous yet beloved chair. Frasier doesn't hide his contempt for the colorful recliner, and on the Season 1 episode "Give Him the Chair!" he finally tries to get rid of it and buy his father a new, more stylish one. Predictably, this doesn't go well, and Frasier has to relocate the original.
The most heartbreaking moment of the episode comes when Martin explains why the piece of furniture is so important to him — it's the centerpiece of all the memories he wants to hang on to. "I want the chair I was sitting in the night you called me to tell me I had a grandson," he tells Frasier. "I want the chair I was in all those nights when your mother used to wake me up with a kiss after I'd fallen asleep in front of the television. You know, I still fall asleep in it. And every once in a while, when I wake up, I still expect your mother to be there, ready to lead me off to bed ... Oh, never mind. It's only a chair." Cue onions.
When three Cranes cry
"Frasier" has its share of episodes where one of the Cranes loses his composure. However, it's rare to see Martin, Frasier, and Niles all burst into tears — during a single scene, no less. On "Frasier" Season 4, Episode 8 — "Our Father Whose Art Ain't Heaven," Martin feels bad that Frasier and Niles tend to pay for everything in his life, and after some money-themed tension, he attempts to give back to his sons. Knowing that Frasier loves art, he purchases a painting. However, the episode's title offers a clue about the artwork Martin lands on — a colorful, bull-themed thing that Frasier has fraudulently praised at the restaurant Martin buys it from but actually detests.
Martin's genuine attempt to give his son a gift he thought would be appreciated culminates in a moment where Frasier finally tells his father that he hates the painting. To the surprise and embarrassment of everyone involved, Martin reacts to the news with uncontrollable crying, caused by genuine grief over the fact that he feels so far removed from his son that he can't do anything nice for him. Shocked to discover that he made his dad cry, Frasier also bursts into tears — as does Niles, who has been dealing with a stressful situation of his own when he walks into the living room and finds his father and brother.
Even with the ever-present canned laughter, the whole scene counts as a heartbreaking moment — but John Mahoney's raw, blubbering portrayal of Martin's breakdown takes the cake in its tragic and comic beats. It's not often you see an elderly man bawl his eyes out on a sitcom, and the end result is one of the show's most powerful scenes.
A reminder of a real-world tragedy
The two-part episode "Don Juan in Hell" opens "Frasier" Season 9 with some soul-searching in Belize. Frasier faces a personal crisis upon realizing his family disapproves of how he keeps messing up his relationships. He tries to get to the bottom of the situation with an imaginary confrontation with his past lovers and his mother, Hester (Rita Wilson).
Frasier getting schooled by these apparitions offers precisely the kind of drama-laced comedy "Frasier" excels at. By the time the show wheels in every single woman Frasier has ever dated, it's easy to understand why Martin might not find sympathy for his older son's numerous breakups.
However, the biggest emotional punch here has nothing to do with the events of the show. The episode is dedicated to "Frasier" co-creator David Angell and his wife, Lynn. They were aboard American Airlines Flight 11, which hit the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terror attacks. The memorial card for the Angells simply reads, "In loving memory of our friends Lynn and David Angell." If this hits hard now, imagine what it was like to see the text when the episode originally aired on September 25, 2001 — a mere two weeks after the attacks.