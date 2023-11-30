Virgin River Season 5: Why Calvin Looks So Familiar

Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) isn't exactly known for making the best choices as she tries to live in "Virgin River," but she may have just made her biggest mistake ever. During Season 5, it's revealed that the father of her yet-to-be-born twins is Calvin (David Cubitt) — a marijuana kingpin running an illegal cannabis farm who has run afoul of the law and had been presumed dead back in Season 4 after running afoul of Jack (Martin Henderson) and Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). It seems that before Calvin disappeared, he and Charmaine were spending some private time together. Now, he's not only back from the dead but wants to be involved in his kids' lives, which isn't something that reformed bad girl Charmaine needs. Or at least that's what she says...

Cubitt has played Calvin since Season 1 of "Virgin River." Before he claimed that role, he'd made quite a name for himself as a well-known face in American and Canadian television series and films. You might remember him as a brave plane crash survivor, an ex-con, a long-suffering friend, or a trustworthy doctor. This is why he looks so familiar.