Max's Looney Tunes Controversy Explained: Why A Huge Mistake Left Fans Furious

These past few months haven't been kind to "Looney Tunes" fans, and one recent controversy gave them more cause for concern. According to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery erroneously announced that the beloved cartoons would leave the Max streaming service in the near future. While a subsequent press release confirmed that the announcement was a mistake, it didn't stop fans from believing that WBD CEO David Zaslav has it out for the animated franchise.

Of course, these concerns arguably stem from legitimate fears. The announcement came after WBD decided to scrap "Coyote vs. Acme" from its release schedule, even though the film is finished and ready to go. The Wile E. Coyote movie might never see the light of day unless WBD finds a new buyer for it. As such, many fans believe that the company is capable of dropping other "Looney Tunes" titles from its streaming service. For now, though, 2003's "Looney Tunes: Back In Action" is the only related property that will leave Max.

In short, most "Looney Tunes" cartoons aren't going anywhere — at least not for the time being. However, the false announcement highlighted some fans' concerns about WBD's current business practices and what they could mean for the franchise's future.