Yellowstone Theory: Rip Kills Jamie After A Shocking Revelation

The stage is set for "Yellowstone" to take its bow with Season 5, Part 2, but fans aren't expecting much of a happy ending. Things have only gotten darker for the Duttons over the years, and their ever-growing wealth of dirty secrets has pretty much ensured that no character is escaping the show unscathed. In fact, we reckon that the resolution of a certain plot thread may lead to the death of one key character: Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton.

One of the most shocking "Yellowstone" reveals came by way of a flashback sequence in Season 3, Episode 5. In the episode, a teenage Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) seeks Jamie's assistance in getting an abortion after she becomes pregnant with Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) child. In a disturbing twist, Jamie convinces Beth's doctor to give her a non-consensual hysterectomy, rendering her infertile for the rest of her life.

While the audience has long known about this dark event from Beth's past, Rip is still none the wiser. It would be surprising to see the show end without addressing this conflict one last time, especially because the fallout could be quite a compelling way to end several characters' stories. Perhaps Rip finally learns the truth about what Jamie did to Beth and kills him — either purposefully or accidentally — in a fit of rage. While Jamie would finally face karmic justice, it would come at the cost of Rip and Beth's relationship being irrevocably damaged — exactly the sort of tragedy "Yellowstone" relishes putting its characters through.