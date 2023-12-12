Kevin Costner's Green Mountain Coffee Commercial Teases Post-Yellowstone Western

Throughout Kevin Costner's decades-long career, he's proven to have a particular affinity towards Westerns. His directorial debut — the 1990 epic "Dances With Wolves" — earned him Academy Awards for best picture and best director. More projects within that genre followed, including "Wyatt Earp," "Open Range," and the 2012 miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys." Since 2018, Costner has played ranching bigwig John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's soapy drama, "Yellowstone."

The "Yellowstone" drama has persisted offscreen, especially since Season 5, Part 1 ended on January 1. Following rumored scheduling and creative conflicts between Sheridan and Costner, the actor isn't expected to return for Season 5, Part 2.

Costner's "Yellowstone" departure frees up his schedule to devote all of his attention to "Horizon: An American Saga," the Western passion project he's been developing since 1988. A new brand partnership between Costner and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters confirms that "Horizon" is well on its way.

In an ad posted on YouTube, a wary Costner is interrupted on set to discuss branding "collabs" for his new movie. The options are inspired, to say the least. There's a sneaker with a spur, a "Foam on the Range" oven scrub, a cowboy kimono, and some Gold Rush-inspired grills, to name a few.

"There's gotta be something I actually like, you know?" Costner asks before taking a big sip from his mug. "Like this coffee." In homage to the forthcoming film, his coffee variety with Green Mountain is called Horizon Blend. It's available for purchase in December.