Superman's New Villain Is... Batman's [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "Action Comics" #1059, by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe

Superman is facing an all-new dangerous threat in Metropolis with the Blue Earth Movement, and one of its leaders has just been revealed to have a significant connection to a dark version of Batman from across the multiverse as the daughter of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul.

In "Action Comics," from DC Comics, the Man of Steel's most recent concern is a woman named Norah Stone, who leads a group of alien terrorists called the Blue Earth Movement in trying to wipe out refugees across the universe. Stone's newest target is Earth, and she tells the public she wants to hand its inhabitants' safety and security to the people of Blue Earth and leave Superman in the past. However, her real goal — while yet to be fully revealed — appears much more sinister. Meanwhile, she's sent her own army against the hero, including a shapeshifter who drained his powers. Despite Superman's best efforts to learn more about the Blue Earth Movement and take them out, Stone successfully weakened him, leading him to turn to John Henry Irons (aka Steel) to create a new, customized armor that prevents his powers from being siphoned.

As Superman's battles against Blue Earth continue, DC reveals Stone is actually someone else entirely: Janan al Ghul, a character who has been lurking in the background for some time.