Phillip Kennedy Johnson And Jeremy Adams Talk Green Lantern #1 - Exclusive Interview

What was it like to continue John's journey, and what makes him one of the greatest Green Lanterns?

Johnson: To me, John is the guy that was always supposed to be a Green Lantern. He's the obvious choice. Hal is cool for such a different reason. They're both equally cool, but they're so different. I love that John is, in his way, the chosen one of Lanterns and he's all about service. He's the brilliant tactician, warrior, leader, architect — he's all the pieces. His greatest influence is his mother, who's this great civil rights leader. He's all about justice, duty, service, and all this stuff. There's also this eyes-in-the-sky, head-in-the-clouds pursuit of the thing that's greater than himself that I admire.

I recently went up to West Point [Military Academy] to teach a couple of things on writing to cadets. There was this guy who brought probably the cadet that was most excited to talk to the comic writer. He couldn't make all this stuff. I had a bunch of different engagements around. But this one guy couldn't make any of them because they are insanely busy all the time. They keep them jumping around the clock. But this guy finally made it ... He hauled ass over to the end of this one Q&A thing we did after dinner one night. He made it, and he brought some books for me to sign, and it was "Last God," something else.

But he was so excited, and he stuck around and kept asking questions until the guy who was taking me back to where I was staying was like, "Come on, Cadet, I could take you back to your barracks." He jumped in and got in the car with us and kept asking questions. He was a super nerd. Under the table, I was like, "Yo, here's my next thing." I'd just got the cover for "Dark Crisis: Green Lantern." He flipped s*** about it because his favorite character ended up being John Stewart, which I didn't know.

He lost his mind and went on at great length about why John Stewart was his favorite character. It's not because he looks like John Stewart, even though ... this guy did. His name is Monty Collins, I think, and he looks like John Stewart straight up. But that's not what he said. He loved that there was this guy in the Justice League who is also part of something bigger than the Justice League, bigger and older, and who's a part of something bigger. He went on about that. He talked about how West Point is where the concept of the class ring originated, which I didn't know, and how when he comes time to graduate, he's going to make his ring as close to the Green Lantern as he possibly can. Kid's a super fan, man, and he was trying to tell me why he loved John Stewart, but what he was really telling me is who he is, and why he is at West Point, and why he believes in the things he believes in.

That encapsulates who Monty might actually ... Well, I'm not going to say anything profane here, but it's going to mean a lot to him to hear this. To me, he represents John Stewart and why John's the greatest, and why I connect with that character so much. I have a very specific story I want to tell with John. I want to contrast him as much as I can with Hal Jordan; I want to show and explore how different they are.