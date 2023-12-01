Jon Hamm Had To Wear An Unexpected Prosthetic For Fargo Season 5

Being that it's based on filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen's darkly comedic crime thriller "Fargo," it shouldn't come as a big surprise that showrunner Noah Hawley's anthology series inspired by the 1996 movie has its fair share of quirky moments.

For example, "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm's "Fargo" Season 5 character, Sheriff Roy Tillman, unexpectedly shows off some body jewelry in Episode 2. The scene in the episode — which is also briefly featured in the Season 5 trailer — shows Tillman sitting bare chested in his barrel-shaped outdoor hot tub, proudly displaying a pair of pierced nipples. Taking his vanity a bit further, Tillman stands up in front of a pair of investigators later in the scene to reveal that he is fully nude.

For fans who think Hawley pinned Hamm in a corner to get him to commit to nipple piercings, the actor said his pieces of jewelry are courtesy of some pectoral region prosthetics. "I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples," Hamm said at the recent Season 5 premiere screening and panel (via Variety). "The crew doesn't get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist."

Also commenting on the prosthetics in an interview with Business Insider, Hamm said, "You really haven't lived until you've had a makeup artist do a casting of your nipples." He also wryly noted that having the pierced nipple makeup done was a bucket list item.