Fargo Season 5: What Time Period Will The Story Take Place?

After a three-year hiatus, "Fargo" returns in November to tell a brand-new story about crime and corruption. The previous four installments of Noah Hawley's anthology series have set their twisted tales in various time periods, ranging from the 1950s to the 1970s to the mid-2000s. Season 5 will be no different, but this will be the FX series' most modern outing yet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Fargo" Season 5 takes place in 2019, and the action will oscillate between Minnesota and North Dakota. The story centers around Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple), a housewife who must confront her dark past after encountering legal trouble. This puts her back on the radar of Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), who's out to ensure justice is served.

"Fargo" Season 5's locations are a callback to the Coen Brothers' original movie, which tells the story of a Minnesotan car dealer who travels to North Dakota for nefarious matters. Furthermore, the more recent time period and intimate story should come as good news to fans who didn't enjoy Season 4.