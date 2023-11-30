What Is Yellowstone Rated? A Parent's Guide For The Hit Taylor Sheridan Series

Fans may not know Taylor Sheridan began his career in the world of acting. And though he may not admit it, his Paramount Network series, "Yellowstone," is reminiscent of his previous roles in gritty crime shows like "Sons of Anarchy." Sheridan's magnum opus hightails it to Montana in the evidently high-stakes world of cattle ranching. However, if the presence of cows and herders gives the impression that this Western is for the faint of heart, that is far from the truth.

Sheridan is the creative force behind "Sicario" and "Wind River," two very different but equally harrowing tales of modern America. "Yellowstone" is just the same and earns its TV-MA rating quite early on in the show. While it's important to note that the series was downgraded to TV-14 when it re-aired on CBS, that doesn't make the network television version anymore suitable for children.

In the first scene of the entire series, the patriarch of the ranching empire, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), euthanizes a horse following an accident on the highway. Shooting the horse is only a precursor to the show's dark themes and mature content. The uncompromising ruthlessness of Dutton's character is mirrored in his decisions. His biggest supporter is his future son-in-law, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), whom Dutton ingratiates into the brutal culture of the ranch as a teenager. He does this through fear and physically branding him with the ranch logo. Dutton has no qualms about this and even goes so far as to brand his son, Kayce (Luke Grimes), as punishment. These elements already make the series inappropriate for children but pales in comparison to the series' most controversial character.