Marvel's Top Choice For Doctor Doom May Be A Christopher Nolan Veteran
As the Fantastic Four prepare to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only a matter of time before we learn who will embody these iconic characters on the big screen. Equally as crucial as the casting of heroes like Mr. Fantastic and The Thing will be that of the movie's adversary, as the Fantastic Four's rogues gallery remains among the most revered in comic book history. Some believe that the team's greatest enemy, Doctor Doom, will take center stage once again and might be portrayed by an actor who is no stranger to playing a supervillain.
According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH on X (formerly Twitter), Cillian Murphy is currently being eyed as the top choice to play Doctor Doom in the 2025 "Fantastic Four" reboot. While the Irish native's skills as a performer and roles in films and series such as "28 Days Later," "Sunshine," and "Peaky Blinders" have earned him international acclaim, the two-time BAFTA nominee is perhaps best known for his collaborations with director Christopher Nolan, including "Inception," "Dunkirk," "Oppenheimer," and his role as Batman villain Scarecrow in "The Dark Knight" movies.
Such a resume, especially featuring a superhero saga as beloved as "The Dark Knight" trilogy, immediately qualifies Murphy for the job. But don't get your hopes up just yet. On Twitter, @CanWeGetToast responded to the speculation, stating that Doom will not feature prominently in "Fantastic Four," while adding, "He will cameo at best." But even if Murphy misses out on the MCU, it's looking like the Fantastic Four film won't be lacking serious star power.
Other big names may take unique twists on popular Fantastic Four enemies
As exciting as it would be to see Cillian Murphy return to comic book villainy as Doctor Doom, stronger evidence suggests that the Fantastic Four's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the famed superhero team go up against another one of their classic enemies.
Scooper Jeff Sneider broke the news that actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are being eyed as top contenders to play Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm respectively. Sneider also shared that "No Country for Old Men" star Javier Bardem is in consideration for the role of the villainous planet-consuming entity Galactus, possibly beating out other performers such as Antonio Banderas. The major issue with Bardem is that he will be busy shooting an untitled F1 film for Apple TV+, which might create conflicts in his schedule.
Sneider also shared that the movie might see a female take on the iconic Silver Surfer. Industry insider Daniel Richtman reported that actress Anya Taylor-Joy is the frontrunner for an undisclosed part as an antagonist in the film, suggesting that we might see "The New Mutants" and "Last Night in Soho" star take to the cosmic surfboard in the near future. Whatever happens, it seems that Marvel Studios is looking to make its first go with the Fantastic Four one to remember.