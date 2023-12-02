Marvel's Top Choice For Doctor Doom May Be A Christopher Nolan Veteran

As the Fantastic Four prepare to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only a matter of time before we learn who will embody these iconic characters on the big screen. Equally as crucial as the casting of heroes like Mr. Fantastic and The Thing will be that of the movie's adversary, as the Fantastic Four's rogues gallery remains among the most revered in comic book history. Some believe that the team's greatest enemy, Doctor Doom, will take center stage once again and might be portrayed by an actor who is no stranger to playing a supervillain.

According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH on X (formerly Twitter), Cillian Murphy is currently being eyed as the top choice to play Doctor Doom in the 2025 "Fantastic Four" reboot. While the Irish native's skills as a performer and roles in films and series such as "28 Days Later," "Sunshine," and "Peaky Blinders" have earned him international acclaim, the two-time BAFTA nominee is perhaps best known for his collaborations with director Christopher Nolan, including "Inception," "Dunkirk," "Oppenheimer," and his role as Batman villain Scarecrow in "The Dark Knight" movies.

Such a resume, especially featuring a superhero saga as beloved as "The Dark Knight" trilogy, immediately qualifies Murphy for the job. But don't get your hopes up just yet. On Twitter, @CanWeGetToast responded to the speculation, stating that Doom will not feature prominently in "Fantastic Four," while adding, "He will cameo at best." But even if Murphy misses out on the MCU, it's looking like the Fantastic Four film won't be lacking serious star power.