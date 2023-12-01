Josh Peck's Tragic True Life Story

"Turner and Hooch" star Josh Peck rose to fame in the early 2000s, first for playing various characters on "The Amanda Show" before taking on his career-defining role as Josh Nichols in "Drake and Josh." The series ran from 2004 to 2007 and spawned two spin-off films. Peck also branched out into film, voicing the possum Eddie in the "Ice Age" sequels before guest-starring on other Nickelodeon shows like "iCarly" and "Victorious" in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Over the years, Peck's star has continued to rise, culminating in the New York City native starring opposite Chris Hemsworth in the 2012 action film "Red Dawn" and bagging guest roles in popular comedy series like "The Mindy Project" and "The Big Bang Theory." However, Peck's life was not as picture-perfect as it looked from the outside. In his 2022 memoir, Peck gave an unfiltered look at the struggles he's experienced, including his serious drug addiction, which began while he was filming "Drake and Josh." "I don't think a lot of people know that about me," Peck told Insider at the time of the book's release, explaining that there's a lot about his private life he's never shared before — until now.

Peck's now over a decade into his sobriety and tries to live a positive life focused on helping others, having gratitude, and celebrating his changed life and his big wins — like his cameo in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." But it's not been easy. Keep reading for all the details of Josh Peck's tragic true-life story.