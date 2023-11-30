What 'Godzilla' Looks Like In Real Life

Born Juan Ricardo Ojeda, in 1972, TJ Storm's passion for dance and Karate led him to enroll in the Joanne Baron/D.W. Brown Acting Academy. While taking a directing class, Storm made a friend who tasked him with doing motion capture work for their company's logo, launching the Black and Puerto Rican actor into an exciting new phase of his career.

Since then, Storm has lent his talents to some major franchises. His superhero movie credits include the likes of Parallax in "Green Lantern," Iron Man in "Captain America: Civil War," and Colossus in "Deadpool." Storm's name is also been attached to other major blockbusters like "Avatar," "TRON: Legacy," and "The Predator." Additionally, he has done motion capture and voice work for a vast number of video games, including "God of War," "Halo Infinite," "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," and several installments of the "Call of Duty" and "Resident Evil" series.

When it came to playing Godzilla, Storm was initially unaware of what he was walking into. "The first time I walked in – like many motion capture jobs – they don't tell me anything until I get there," he shared in an interview with Befores & Afters. "And I got there one day, and it was me and two other guys standing in the volume. And the guy walks up to us. He goes, 'All right, you are MUTO number 1, you're MUTO number 2, and you're Godzilla.'" The news was a delight for Storm, as one of his earliest movie experiences was seeing 1971's "Godzilla vs. Hedorah" as a child — and it's safe to say that fans have been pretty happy with the results.