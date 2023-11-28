Loki's Ke Huy Quan Agrees With The Theory That OB Is Actually Data From Goonies

Might there be a secret crossover lurking beneath the already chaotic time-bending of the 2nd season of "Loki"? Multiple viewers have noticed the similarities between Ouroboros (O.B.) and gadget-obsessed Goonie, Richard "Data" Wang — two characters portrayed by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan — and wonder if they might be one and the same. It turns out that the actor supports this theory, seeing Data and O.B. as being linked together on some level.

While researching the role, Quan told Variety he suddenly realized O.B. reminded him of Data. "So many fans have come up to me, and the most asked question was, 'Will there be a 'Goonies 2'? And what is Data doing as an adult?' This character of Ouroboros is kind of my answer to that," he said. He explained that he thinks of O.B. as a Data variant.

Then, he detailed a delightful coincidence. While preparing for his scene, he looked up and realized the Ouroboros set had been built on the Roger Moore Stage at Pinewood Studios. Data, of course, is notorious for his love of James Bond, whom Moore portrayed in seven movies. "I feel like there's some cosmic connections to this character and Data. Playing him was one of the greatest experiences I've had," Quan concluded.

As if that isn't enough to delight children of the '80s everywhere, Quan knowingly left a Data Easter egg behind for eagle-eyed "Loki" fans to find.