DC Writer Tom Taylor Reveals The Secret Ingredient To Superhero Body Horror - Exclusive

Contains potential spoilers for "Titans: Beast World" (by Tom Taylor, Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Brad Anderson)

Writer Tom Taylor ("Injustice: Gods Among Us") is taking the Titans on an exciting new journey, where DC's current premier superteam will take the spotlight in the upcoming "Titans: Beast World" event. The Titans' first event ever will feature the DC Universe transforming into beasts as an alien with connections to the classic villain Starro launches a dangerous attack on Earth. The book, led by Garfield Logan's Beast Boy, will see heroes and villains fight the invasion while being turned from their usual forms into animal hybrids.



Taylor told Looper that he had a secret ingredient when he was crafting what the horror-tinged story would look like: fan service.

"I had someone — a good friend of mine who's a producer, director, and filmmaker — years ago tell me how important the transformation is in any sort of horror, that people really want to see that," Taylor shared. "It's not my jam; I'm not a horror guy. Despite having written 'DCeased,' I hate horror. I hate zombies. I'm like, 'Whatever.' Then, I went and wrote five books of them. But other people who know the genre — I reach out [to them] like, 'What is it that people are looking for here?'"