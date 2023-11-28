Frasier's Kelsey Grammer Reveals The Likelihood Of A Niles Appearance

Is the "Frasier" revival better without Niles? This debate has been ongoing since the series premiered earlier this year, but many fans want to see David Hyde Pierce's character return to the sitcom universe. Furthermore, Kelsey Grammer, who plays Frasier Crane, wants to reunite with his old co-star, but the decision is out of his hands.

"I really wanted David Hyde Pierce to join us," Grammar told Variety. "And I did my best to have him come along for the ride. And at one point, he finally just said, 'I don't really want to play the character anymore.' And that was fine."

Grammer added that he doesn't want the "Frasier" revival to be a continuation of the original series. However, if Pierce does decide to return, he's sure the creators will find a way to write him into the show. In fact, Niles was originally supposed to be a big part of the revival, but Pierce opting out forced the creators to come up with a new concept for the story.