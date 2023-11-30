Sarah Paulson Thanks Matthew Perry For Helping Her Nail The Studio 60 Audition

Sarah Paulson has added her voice to the legions of celebrities remembering the life of Matthew Perry. During an appearance on "The View," Paulson credited Perry with helping her win the part of Harriet Hayes on Aaron Sorkin's NBC drama, "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." Perry had already been cast as writer Matt Albie when Paulson was auditioning, and she says he went out of his way to help her land the part by personally rehearsing with her in advance of her final audition.

Paulson explains that she was at a point in her career where she desperately needed to book this particular job. "He, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time and was also on the show — they had done a movie together called 'The Whole Nine Yards,'" Paulson recalled. "So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job."

Perry passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023. Since his death, countless co-stars have volunteered stories highlighting his character, culled from his 44-year acting career. In her "View" appearance, Paulson praised him, saying, "He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile you felt like you had really arrived."