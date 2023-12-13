David Ayer Promises His Suicide Squad Cut Will 'Change History'

Pop culture fans will recall that few controversies in the entertainment industry were as widely publicized over the last five years as the legions of fans pushing for the release of the so-called "Snyder cut." These DC fans fought for years to have director Zack Snyder's vision of "Justice League" restored and completed with re-shoots after Joss Whedon, who took over the film following a family tragedy for Snyder, made ample changes to how the movie was originally meant to unfold.

While we know that these fans were eventually successful, being that "Zack Snyder's Justice League" exists today, there's also been a push for another DCEU movie to receive the same treatment. David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" was also famously taken out of the director's grasp and recut with pretty banal results overall.

However, in the wake of the Snyder cut, Ayer is hopeful that "Suicide Squad" will be re-released as he intended. What's more, he's got pretty high hopes for it. In fact, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the writer-director suggested that not only will his cut of the much-maligned 2016 movie finally see the light of day but that it will "change the course of history."

While that might be a bit of a tall order, especially when you consider the film's abysmal Rotten Tomatoes critic rating of 26%, those who compared the two versions of "Justice League" generally conceded that the Snyder recut was much better than the Whedon version.