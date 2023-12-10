Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases Return Of 'Shocking' X-Men Villain (Who Should Be Dead)

After bringing action, laughs, and even some heart to Fox's "X-Men" franchise, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Deadpool 3" will bring the Merc with a Mouth into the sprawling Marvel Comics-based franchise for the first time, and it stands to reason it'll be a must-see big-screen event. After all, in a surprising turn of events, it turns out that Reynolds' Deadpool will team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and rumors have swirled that three other X-Men team members will join them for their exciting team-up.

Additionally, another rumor has begun to make the rounds on the Internet regarding another character from Fox's "X-Men" universe. According to entertainment insider @DanielRPK on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the villainous Toad will also reportedly make an appearance in "Deadpool 3." The character appears in Fox's "X-Men" franchise twice, first being portrayed by Ray Park in "X-Men" before later appearing in "X-Men: Days of Future Past." For that appearance, which is set decades before the events of "X-Men," he gets a pretty drastic redesign and is played by Evan Jonigkeit.

Canonically, Toad seems to meet his demise in the first "X-Men" at the hands of Storm (Halle Berry), so how could he possibly factor into the plot of "Deadpool 3"?