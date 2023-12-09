NCIS: Why Did Mark Harmon's Gibbs Burn Rule 10?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs' list of rules is an integral part of his character. His late wife gave him the idea to form rules to abide by, but sometimes, they do more harm than good. That was the case with one of Gibbs' Top 10 rules: "Never get personally involved in a case." Rule No. 10 came to light on Season 7, Episode 21 — "Obsession." Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) confesses to falling in love with a woman who tragically dies on a case. DiNozzo breaks the rule, and comforting him, Gibbs says he struggles with abiding by it, too.

The rule also comes into play on Season 16, Episode 13 — "She." Gibbs threatens to take Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) off a case after she gets too emotionally invested upon uncovering some of Ziva David's (Cote de Pablo) notebooks about a case from which everyone else moved on. She wants to pick up where Ziva left off, with the episode focusing on how Ellie believes she exists in Ziva's shadow. Ellie makes the case they can learn much from Ziva's notebooks, and Gibbs comes around to understanding her point of view. Ziva was invested in the case, with Ellie taking up the cause, and seeing how much it means to them makes Gibbs reconsider his rule. As a result, he eventually burns it.

Why did Gibbs burn Rule 10? It seems like a drastic step, but it's an integral component of his emotional journey. The idea of not getting emotionally invested in a case sounds like a good one on the surface. However, finding those notebooks clearly awakens something in Gibbs. It shows Gibbs' feelings toward Ziva and how emotions can be a strength in keeping those we love close to us, even when they're not there physically.