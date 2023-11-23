The Squid Game: The Challenge Rules You Didn't See On Screen

Netflix premiered the first five episodes of "Squid Game: The Challenge" on November 22. Its core premise is that real-life contestants must compete in recreations of games featured on the streaming service's mega-hit drama, "Squid Game." Behind the scenes, some of its participants have alleged dark truths about the Squid Game reality show, claiming they experienced decidedly inhumane treatment while filming. That said, Netflix revealed in a blog post about the production that players were required to abide by a number of rules viewers never see onscreen, intended to ensure players' safety and security.

"Violent, threatening behavior would not be tolerated," executive producer Tim Harcourt said. "There was a whole list of common sense rules that you'd expect to see when you're putting over 200 strangers into a single room."

The fact that viewers don't explicitly see these rules is understandable given that, from the sound of it, they likely mimic regulations that would hold at any workplace. If two contestants broke out into a fistfight, for instance, it would be safe to assume that would jeopardize their involvement on the show without seeing their infraction spelled out explicitly. Nevertheless, fans of "Squid Game: The Challenge" wondering how its large pool of contestants seems to more-or-less behave themselves in such trying conditions can presume that these common-sense rules ultimately impacted the environment on set.