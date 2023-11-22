The Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 1 Twist That Changes Everything

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game: The Challenge" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Red Light, Green Light"

Let's be exceedingly clear here out of an abundance of caution: the biggest difference between the 2021 South Korean drama "Squid Game" and Netflix's 2023 reality competition show "Squid Game: The Challenge" is that players are not wiped from existence in the reality show if they lose a challenge. They're just eliminated and sent home (alive). Episode 1 of "Squid Game: The Challenge" does throw viewers an immediate curveball, though, which is that the titular games happen in the massive dormitory as well.

The show kicks off with 456 contestants — a number that's whittled down considerably after Red Light, Green Light, the first game in the show — and when the remaining players head to the bunk bed-filled dormitory, the guards reveal something shocking. "This dormitory is where you'll live, eat, and sleep," a guard tells the contestants. "You will be responsible for its upkeep. Between games, there will also be tests which will take place in the dormitory. These are tests of character. How you play is who you are."

"During these tests, you may have the opportunity to give other players an advantage to help them in the game — but be aware, these tests may also be the opportunity to eliminate other players," the guard continues, fully revealing this new twist to the contestants.