Squid Game: The Challenge Confirms What We Suspected About The Piggy Bank Money

Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" pits real-life contestants against one another in games based on the streaming service's mega-hit drama series "Squid Game." Producing "Squid Game: The Challenge" meant recreating the setting of its progenitor as closely as possible, including a massive piggy bank that contains the sum of money awarded to its victor. In "Squid Game," the winner receives around $38 million, which hangs above contestants' beds in that piggy bank prior to the game's conclusion. In "The Challenge," meanwhile, its winner receives $4.56 million. That prize, however, isn't actually hanging over its competitors.

A behind-the-scenes blog post that Netflix shared in conjunction with the series' release revealed that the piggy bank bills in the reality show are not, in fact, the genuine article. Executive producer Tim Harcourt did clarify, however, that a security guard watched over the fake money all the same to prevent a hypothetical thief from attempting to pass it off as real currency. "Even when you have that amount of what is effectively fake money, it has to be guarded by a security firm, by [UK] law," Harcourt said.

So, while "The Challenge" closely resembles its predecessor in as many ways as were feasible, hanging an exorbitant sum of money over its contestants' heads was simply a risk the show's producers decided not to take.