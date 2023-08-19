Ted Lasso Season 4 - Will It Ever Happen?

The world needs "Ted Lasso" Season 4. Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence, the Apple TV+ series ran for three seasons, proving — more than anyone could ever anticipate, especially these days — that comedy can exist without being overly cynical or sarcastic. It's also a special show for another reason: It debuted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in August 2020 and brought a glimmer of joy when everyone's morale hit at an all-time low. The wholesome and earnest soccer coach didn't just make AFC Richmond believe in themselves and their potential to overcome obstacles, but he also did the same for viewers at home.

It's not often that a sports-oriented show connects with an audience on such a meaningful level, but "Ted Lasso" did just that. It became a worldwide phenomenon, even resulting in Ted and his players becoming a part of the video game "FIFA 23." In many ways, it also matured into a pivotal series for the Apple TV+ streaming service, as it brought more eyes and attention to the platform, which seemingly values quality over quantity in its offerings.

While the third season was billed as the proverbial end of the road for Ted, hope remains that "Ted Lasso" Season 4 could happen and that he could find his way back onto our screens. To quote the great coach himself: "If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain't nothing you can't get through together."